Driver of semi tanker killed in Johnson County rollover crash

A crash.
A crash.(AP Images)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAST AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died when a semi-truck rolled over in rural western Johnson County, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 8:35 a.m. on Monday, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash in the 1100 block of Amana Road NW, located to the east of East Amana in Johnson County. Deputies believe that the tanker hauling manure, operated by Gage Allen Tuttle, 29, of Conroy, was traveling eastbound when the rear wheels of the truck caught the side of the ditch. This caused the tanker to enter the ditch, rolling the entire vehicle into the ditch.

Gage was killed in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident, according to officials.

Deputies believe that Gage may have been traveling too close to the edge of the road, leading to the crash.

The Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement division and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the emergency response.

