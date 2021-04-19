Advertisement

Drake promoting Pohlman to head women’s basketball coach

Missouri guard Jordan Chavis, left, fights for a loose ball with Drake guard Brenni Rose during...
Missouri guard Jordan Chavis, left, fights for a loose ball with Drake guard Brenni Rose during a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Missouri won 77-76 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Allison Pohlman has been named head coach of the Drake women’s basketball team. She was promoted after Jennie Baranczyk left to take the Oklahoma job last week.

Pohlman has been a member of the Drake staff since 2007 and associate head coach since 2014.

She calls her promotion “a dream come true.”

Pohlman was Baranczyk’s recruiting coordinator and assembled teams that have appeared in three straight NCAA Tournaments and won four regular-season Missouri Valley Conference titles and two MVC Tournament championships.

