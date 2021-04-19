COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at clinic in Cedar Rapids this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Appointments are still available for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Mercy Health Plaza in Cedar Rapids this week.

Anyone interested must have an appointment, which can be scheduled at www.mercycare.org/COVIDvaccine or by calling the vaccine clinic at (319) 369-4604.

The clinic will be administering the Pfizer vaccine at Mercy Health Plaza, located at 5264 Council Street NE.

Vaccine appointments are available on Wednesday, Thursday and Monday, April 26.

Walk-ins will not be accepted.

