COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at clinic in Cedar Rapids this week

(AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Appointments are still available for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Mercy Health Plaza in Cedar Rapids this week.

Anyone interested must have an appointment, which can be scheduled at www.mercycare.org/COVIDvaccine or by calling the vaccine clinic at (319) 369-4604.

The clinic will be administering the Pfizer vaccine at Mercy Health Plaza, located at 5264 Council Street NE.

Vaccine appointments are available on Wednesday, Thursday and Monday, April 26.

Walk-ins will not be accepted.

