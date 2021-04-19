Advertisement

CJ Fredrick’s plan to transfer could put dent in Iowa lineup

Iowa guard CJ Fredrick drives up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Iowa guard CJ Fredrick drives up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 86-71.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By the Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has confirmed that starting guard CJ Fredrick has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Fredrick started 52 games the last two seasons and is a 47% career 3-point shooter. He averaged 7.5 points per game last season and had 52 assists against just 10 turnovers.

The Hawkeyes could head into 2021-22 without as many as four starters from the team that went 22-9 and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Hawks will lose Luka Garza, The Associated Press national player of the year, and Joe Wieskamp announced last week he would go through the NBA draft process while maintaining eligibility.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Cedar Rapids agrees to $8 million settlement in Jerime Mitchell lawsuit
Johnson County Supervisor Janelle Rettig resigned from her position on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Johnson County Supervisor Janelle Rettig resigns
Neighbors say they’re shocked after homicide in northeast Cedar Rapids
“It is very too close to home” Neighbors say they’re shocked after homicide in northeast Cedar Rapids
(File graphic)
Body and vehicle found submerged in Des Moines River
generic
Omaha woman dead inside submerged car in Iowa town

Latest News

Fans return to Kinnick for Hawkeyes spring practice
Hawkeyes fans return to Kinnick Stadium for the first time since November 2019
Jack Dreyer doubles as baseball star and Rubiks Cube artist
Jack Dreyer doubles as star pitcher as Rubiks Cube artist
Jack Dreyer doubles as Iowa’s star pitcher and Rubiks Cube artist
Josiah Miamen, 19.
Sophomore Hawkeye tight end arrested after reported incident at bar