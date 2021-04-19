Cedar Rapids Police renew call for help finding driver in motorcycle hit-and-run

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Cedar Rapids are still investigating an apparent hit-and-run of a motorcycle and are asking for the public’s help in advancing the case.

At around 4:07 p.m. on Sunday, April 4, the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a collision between a sport-utility vehicle and a motorcycle near the corner of Seventh Street SW and Second Avenue SW. Officers believe that the SUV, likely a Chevrolet Traverse between the model years of 2013 and 2017, hit the motorcycle intentionally.

Andrew Sorenson, 63, was seriously injured in the crash. He suffered nine broken ribs, a broken clavicle, and other bruising. Sorenson described the incident to KCRG-TV9, saying that the driver was flailing his arms and pointing at him before the collision happened.

A still image from surveillance video, released by the Cedar Rapids Police Department, showing a collision between a red sport-utility vehicle and motorcycle on Sunday, April 4. (Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Police Department)

A security camera captured an image of the driver of the SUV moments before the crash. Other home security footage, released by police, showed the collision happen.

Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids

Anybody with information is asked to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491. They may also call Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463), or text 5227 and your tip to CRIMES (274637) and reference case #2021-04749.

