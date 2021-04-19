Advertisement

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing

CDC to meet Friday to discuss J&J COVID vaccine pause
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plan to meet this coming Friday to discuss the pause in Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, and the top U.S. infectious disease expert says he’d be “very surprised if we don’t have a resumption in some form by Friday.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that “a decision almost certainly will be made by Friday. I don’t really anticipate that they’re going to want it stretch it out a bit longer.”

Fauci tells CBS’ “Face the Nation” that one possibility would be to bring the one-and-done shots back “with some form of restrictions or some form of warning. …I believe by Friday we’re going to know the answer to that.’

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is in limbo in the U.S. after federal health advisers said last week they needed more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot — and if so, how big the risk is.

The reports are rare — six cases out of more than 7 million inoculations with the J&J vaccine in the United States. The clots were found in six women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person died.

Fauci told NBC’s ``Meet the Press” that “I doubt very seriously if they just cancel it. I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

If you need to use public transportation, take steps to protect yourself and others from COVID-19: • Stay up-to-date...

Posted by CDC on Sunday, April 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors say they’re shocked after homicide in northeast Cedar Rapids
“It is very too close to home” Neighbors say they’re shocked after homicide in northeast Cedar Rapids
Johnson County Supervisor Janelle Rettig resigned from her position on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Johnson County Supervisor Janelle Rettig resigns
generic
Omaha woman dead inside submerged car in Iowa town
Another nice day across the area.
Another pleasant day to enjoy, before some big changes
File photo.
Most COVID-19 metrics in Iowa show improvement week-over-week

Latest News

Bobcat attack caught on camera
Former officer Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and...
LIVE: Lawyers at Chauvin trial in Floyd death to make final pitch
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in...
Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny to be moved to a hospital in another prison
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Ex-Texas deputy wanted in deaths of 3 is arrested