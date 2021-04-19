Body and vehicle found submerged in Des Moines River
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Des Moines police were investigating the discovery of a body and submerged vehicle near a boat ramp.
Police and fire department rescuers were called a little before 1 p.m. Sunday to the Harriet Street boat ramp into the Des Moines River after someone saw a body in the water near a nearly submerged vehicle.
People initially attempted a rescue but realized the person was dead. A fire department water team recovered the body of a man.
Police say it appears the body and vehicle had been in the water for “a considerable time.”
