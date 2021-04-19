Advertisement

Body and vehicle found submerged in Des Moines River

(File graphic)
(File graphic)(ap newsroom)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Des Moines police were investigating the discovery of a body and submerged vehicle near a boat ramp.

Police and fire department rescuers were called a little before 1 p.m. Sunday to the Harriet Street boat ramp into the Des Moines River after someone saw a body in the water near a nearly submerged vehicle.

People initially attempted a rescue but realized the person was dead. A fire department water team recovered the body of a man.

Police say it appears the body and vehicle had been in the water for “a considerable time.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors say they’re shocked after homicide in northeast Cedar Rapids
“It is very too close to home” Neighbors say they’re shocked after homicide in northeast Cedar Rapids
generic
Omaha woman dead inside submerged car in Iowa town
(file graphic)
Iowa officials investigating manure spills, fish kills
Douglas Frederick Kay, 63, was arrested and facing charges after being accused of trying to...
Man accused of trying to entice Kennedy High School students into his car is arrested after chase with police
Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I on April 14, 2021, for...
Iowa man arrested by the F.B.I. for role in the January 6th insurrection

Latest News

Chemical in COVID-19 drug being manufactured in Iowa
Chemical in COVID-19 drug being manufactured in Iowa
Last day for derecho debris pickup on Cedar Rapids
Last day for derecho debris pickup in Cedar Rapids
Johnson County Supervisor announces resignation
Johnson County Supervisor announces resignation
Feeding those in need in Cedar Rapids
Feeding those in need in Cedar Rapids