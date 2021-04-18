Advertisement

University of Iowa names Georgia State Provost as third finalist for next president

The University of Iowa has named Wendy F. Hensel, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia, as the third finalist for next president.(University of Iowa)
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Board of Regents has named Wendy Hensel, J.D., as the third finalist in the search for the next president of the University of Iowa.

Hensel is Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Georgia State University.

Hensel will visit the campus on Monday and Tuesday (April 19-20th) to meet with faculty, staff, students, and other members of the campus community.

Hensel‘s curriculum vitae and full interview schedule are available on the UI presidential search website and the Board of Regents website.

Hensel will participate in a public forum at 3:30 P.M. on April 19th. Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, a limited number of people will be allowed to attend in person. But the forum will be live-streamed on the UI presidential search website and the Board’s website.

Hensel was named Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Georgia State in September 2019, after serving as Interim Provost since July 1, 2019.

According to her Georgia State bio, Provost Hensel graduated with honors from Harvard Law School and clerked for Judge Orinda Evans of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. She practiced labor and employment law with the law firm of Alston & Bird, where she litigated discrimination cases and counseled Fortune 500 companies on compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

After completion of the campus visits, the Board of Regents plans to meet on April 29-30th at the University of Iowa to hear from the search committee and interview the finalists. The next UI president will be selected on April 30th.

The other finalists named by the University include Penn State dead Hari M. Osofsky and University of Illinois System Vice President Barbara J. Wilson.

Current UI President Bruce Harreld announced that May 16th will be his last day at the University.

UI Dean of the Graduate College John Keller has been asked to serve as interim president until the next permanent University president begins their duties.

