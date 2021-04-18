Advertisement

Together We Achieve continues year-long effort to feed eastern Iowans with April food box giveaway

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An effort to feed people throughout Eastern Iowa continued Sunday at Jefferson High School.

The drive thru food box giveaway, put on by Together We Achieve, began at 11 Saturday morning. It’s part of the organization’s 12k in 2021 Food Box Giveaway, to feed 12 thousand families this year.

Founder Raymond Siddell says right at opening there was a line of about 150 cars waiting, and they distributed more than half of their boxes within the first hour. He says it just shows the constant need.

“It’s hard to see that. It’s hard to see there are so many people where food insecurity is an issue in their household, whether it’s a one person household, or we have ten people households that come through our drive-thru and pantry events,” said Siddell.

More than 5,000 boxes have been distributed within this overall effort for the year. They will be having another one next month on May 22nd.

