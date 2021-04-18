Advertisement

Teen arrested on murder warrant in Nebraska mall shooting

Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall around noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall around noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021.(Leigh Waldman / WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a teenage boy has been arrested on a murder warrant in a shooting at a Nebraska mall that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Omaha police say 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones was arrested Sunday on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting Saturday at the Westroads Mall in Omaha.

Eighteen-year-old Brandon Woolridge-Jones was earlier arrested on a charge of being an accessory to the shooting.

Police haven’t released the name of a third man they consider a person of interest in the shooting.

Police say 21-year-old Trequez Swift was shot and died at an Omaha hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors say they’re shocked after homicide in northeast Cedar Rapids
“It is very too close to home” Neighbors say they’re shocked after homicide in northeast Cedar Rapids
generic
Omaha woman dead inside submerged car in Iowa town
Douglas Frederick Kay, 63, was arrested and facing charges after being accused of trying to...
Man accused of trying to entice Kennedy High School students into his car is arrested after chase with police
Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I on April 14, 2021, for...
Iowa man arrested by the F.B.I. for role in the January 6th insurrection
(file graphic)
Iowa officials investigating manure spills, fish kills

Latest News

The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV...
Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling near Wright scene
An effort to feed people throughout Eastern Iowa continued Sunday at Jefferson High School.
Together We Achieve continues year-long effort to feed eastern Iowans with April food box giveaway
Protesters hold "Back the Black" rally at Des Moines City Hall
Protesters hold "Back the Black" rally at Des Moines City Hall
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in...
Navalny’s team calls for protests amid reports of failing health