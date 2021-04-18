Show You Care Spotlight: Brothers make short films to connect with other refugees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - They go by “Double G Official” on YouTube.

Gloire and Grace Sabwira moved to Cedar Rapids nearly 10 years ago, looking for a better life. The two brothers spent most of their childhood as refugees from Democratic Republic of Congo. Now, their goal is to create short films people like them can relate to.

Grace is an inspiring filmmaker and Gloire has a passion for being an actor.

“We literally have everything that we need, if have you and you have me, I think we can do something,” Grace said.

They started out with comedy, but now they mainly make drama films that focus on relationships and families. Something many refugees have stripped away and can relate to.

“A lot of us have broken families and we usually don’t talk about them. We usually don’t talk about anything. We just live in it. That’s why a lot of people could relate to what we’re shooting. They relate because they are going through it,” Gloire said.

They say many people left the Democratic Republic of Congo because of war, which resulted in people losing their family.

“So when we bring this, we want to shoot something where the absence of the mother, absence of the father, or where the kid is, is adapting to a new environment,” stated Grace.

Their main language is based in French, but the brothers learned English before they moved to the United States. They say making films in English helps people from different countries become more confident speaking.

“We can actually bring people from different communities who are actually joining and saying, ‘Oh I like what you guys are doing do you think I could join?’ And it’s like yeah, that’s why we did this,” said Grace.

They say the goal is to act out their reality. Two previous refugees building a better life, in a new place, with new people.

The brothers make short-films on the side, but hope to do it full-time one day. Grace currently works for a small company in Cedar Rapids after graduating from the University of Iowa in December. Gloire works with a Catholic charity as a case manager, where he gets to work with immigration services getting to share his multi-language skills and experience as a refugee.

In the meantime, the two brothers will continue making short films in Iowa, showing others like them they’re not alone.

You find them on YouTube or on Instagram @fordoubleg

