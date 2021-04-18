Advertisement

Protesters hold “Back the Black” rally at Des Moines City Hall

Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Protesters gathered at the Des Moines City Hall on Saturday for an event called “Back the Black,” according to a report by WOI.

The demonstration was not only over the recent death of Daunte Wright but also for Adam Toledo and Anthony Thompson Jr.-both killed in officer-involved shootings.

The Des Moines Black Liberation Movement posted a list of demands for the City on their Facebook page.

Their demands include identifying and firing all Des Moines Police Department officers with violent records, the decriminalization and legalization of cannabis, and defunding and abolishing the police.

Our demands for City of Des Moines.

Posted by Des Moines Black Liberation Movement on Saturday, April 17, 2021

