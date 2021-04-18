Overnight hours for vaccine clinic offer unique opportunity

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 24-hour vaccine clinic wraps up on Sunday morning in downtown Cedar Rapids, and the extended hours gave a chance for some people to get shots who had trouble fitting other clinics into their schedules.

One by one overnight, people filed into the Alliant Energy Power House to get their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Several people told KCRG-TV9 they had planned on getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and scrambled to get on this list when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put a pause on the vaccine.

Getting this shot at an unusual time of day is a must for many of these people who have other obligations, such as travel, school, or work.

“I’m a student so I have classes in school all day, and this is a really convenient time for me,” Sarah Yoeger, a student at Coe College, said.

Gov. Kim Reynolds praised the effort by Reutzel Pharmacy, Linn County Public Health, and the Iowa Pharmacy Association. She said more people need to hold 24 hour clinics for people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to get a shot.

“I travel for work Monday through Friday and having this really helps, my next appointment will be on the weekend as well and that’s going to work out, and I’m glad I’m getting it,” Alec Varnim, another Cedar Rapids resident, said.

The clinic allowed some walk-ins between Midnight and 6:00 a.m. Sunday. The event finishes at 9:00 a.m.

