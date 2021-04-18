Advertisement

Overnight hours for vaccine clinic offer unique opportunity

By Brian Tabick
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 24-hour vaccine clinic wraps up on Sunday morning in downtown Cedar Rapids, and the extended hours gave a chance for some people to get shots who had trouble fitting other clinics into their schedules.

One by one overnight, people filed into the Alliant Energy Power House to get their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Several people told KCRG-TV9 they had planned on getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and scrambled to get on this list when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put a pause on the vaccine.

Getting this shot at an unusual time of day is a must for many of these people who have other obligations, such as travel, school, or work.

“I’m a student so I have classes in school all day, and this is a really convenient time for me,” Sarah Yoeger, a student at Coe College, said.

Gov. Kim Reynolds praised the effort by Reutzel Pharmacy, Linn County Public Health, and the Iowa Pharmacy Association. She said more people need to hold 24 hour clinics for people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to get a shot.

“I travel for work Monday through Friday and having this really helps, my next appointment will be on the weekend as well and that’s going to work out, and I’m glad I’m getting it,” Alec Varnim, another Cedar Rapids resident, said.

The clinic allowed some walk-ins between Midnight and 6:00 a.m. Sunday. The event finishes at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors say they’re shocked after homicide in northeast Cedar Rapids
“It is very too close to home” Neighbors say they’re shocked after homicide in northeast Cedar Rapids
generic
Omaha woman dead inside submerged car in Iowa town
Douglas Frederick Kay, 63, was arrested and facing charges after being accused of trying to...
Man accused of trying to entice Kennedy High School students into his car is arrested after chase with police
Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I on April 14, 2021, for...
Iowa man arrested by the F.B.I. for role in the January 6th insurrection
(file graphic)
Iowa officials investigating manure spills, fish kills

Latest News

A nurse prepares a person's arm for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccine clinic continued overnight in Cedar Rapids
High school students build 100 beds for children in Linn County
High school students build more than 100 beds for children in Linn County
Neighborhood cleanups prepare for derecho debris deadline
Neighborhood cleanups prepare for derecho debris deadline
Fans return to Kinnick for Hawkeyes spring practice
Hawkeyes fans return to Kinnick Stadium for the first time since November 2019