Neighborhood cleanups prepare for derecho debris deadline

By Becky Phelps
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Some people spent the weekend cleaning up derecho debris in their neighborhoods, with Monday, April 19th coming up as the deadline for people to place debris on the curb so the city can come pick it up.

Several big cleanup events happened across the city on Saturday, including one at Cleveland Park. Volunteers there say the derecho took down more than a dozen trees in the park. Neighbors and other volunteers worked to pick up remaining sticks and branches, hoping to have the park cleaned up in time for summer.

”It’s very, very, important, because this is a very active park. We have spring football for little kids, we have soccer, we have softball already starting. Plus, this is a very popular place on weekends for picnics and family gatherings,” says George Heeren, president of the Cleveland Area Neighborhood Association.

The city estimates the final round of clean up will take four to five weeks.

