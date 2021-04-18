Most COVID-19 metrics in Iowa show improvement week-over-week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The average rate of daily new cases, hospitalizations, and positivity rate showed a decline since last Sunday, new state data showed.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 706 individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total since the same time on Saturday, which now stands at 359,966.

The average number of daily new cases, taken over a seven-day rolling average, was 439 people per day. This is notably lower than the rate of 521.3 as of Sunday, April 11.

Three more people who died with the virus were added to the state’s total over the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have died with COVID-19 is now 5,881.

204 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, a net decrease of 29 since Saturday morning’s report. It is also eight people fewer than the same time last Sunday. 48 people are in intensive care units, a net decrease of two and six lower than last Sunday. 20 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of one and even with last Sunday. 30 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals over the last 24-hour reporting period, lower than the previous day’s total of 57.

A total of 2,038,167 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa so far, an increase of 32,410 since the same time on Saturday. 870,794 people have completed their vaccination course, either through the two-shot vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an increase of 19,032. 108,624 people have completed their vaccination course in the last week, just slightly lower than the total from last Sunday.

The first-time tests of 3,929 individuals were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 18.0%, somewhat lower than the previous day’s 21.3%. The positivity rate has fallen compared to the 20.7% one week ago. A total of 1,681,849 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

