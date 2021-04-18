Johnson County Supervisor Janelle Rettig resigns

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County Supervisor Janelle Rettig resigned from her position on Sunday.

Rettig made the announcement in a Facebook post, writing that “with a lot of thought and discussion over the last year, I decided it was best to move on as soon as the COVID disaster was concluding. While the overall pandemic is certainly not over, the local Emergency Operations Center concluded last week. If people stay vigilant and get vaccinated, we can quickly regain some normalcy.”

Rettig also mentioned that she’d been dealing with health issues brought on by Lyme Disease, writing that “It’s time to try to focus on reducing stress and pain.”

She wrote that she wishes Johnson County the best, stating that “It has been a great honor to serve the People of Johnson County and work with our many great partnering Cities and agencies.”

A resident of Johnson County since 1989, Rettig was appointed to the Board of Supervisors in 2009, won the 2010 special election, as well as the reelection that same year and in 2014 and 2018.

Rettig said she plans to stay in the area and plans on spending “lot more time for reading, riding bicycles and motorcycles and when it is safer poker.”

“I will be cheering Johnson County and our great cities on for the island of hope they are in an ever concerning and extremist Iowa,” she said in the Facebook post.

