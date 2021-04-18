Janesville man in stolen car arrested after chase into Black Hawk County

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A rural Janesville man in a stolen car was arrested after leading police on a pursuit into Black Hawk County on Sunday morning.

Dakota Moeller, 18, of rural Janesville, has been charged with 2nd Degree Theft, Eluding and Carrying Weapons on School Grounds.

At approximately 4:50 A.M., the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a suspicious vehicle at the Janesville School.

Authorities say Moeller lead a Bremer County Deputy in a pursuit that traveled into Black Hawk County.

The pursuit ended when Moeller lost control and entered a ditch on Butler Rd. Police learned the vehicle had been stolen from a Janesville residence earlier in the morning.

Moeller was arrested and transported to the Bremer County Jail.

The incident is still under investigation and officials say additional charges are likely.

