Janesville man in stolen car arrested after chase into Black Hawk County

Dakota Moeller, 18, of rural Janesville, is facing multiple charges after police say he lead...
Dakota Moeller, 18, of rural Janesville, is facing multiple charges after police say he lead them on a pursuit through two counties in a stolen car on Sunday, April 18, 2021.(Bremer County Jail)
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A rural Janesville man in a stolen car was arrested after leading police on a pursuit into Black Hawk County on Sunday morning.

Dakota Moeller, 18, of rural Janesville, has been charged with 2nd Degree Theft, Eluding and Carrying Weapons on School Grounds.

At approximately 4:50 A.M., the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a suspicious vehicle at the Janesville School.

Authorities say Moeller lead a Bremer County Deputy in a pursuit that traveled into Black Hawk County.

The pursuit ended when Moeller lost control and entered a ditch on Butler Rd. Police learned the vehicle had been stolen from a Janesville residence earlier in the morning.

Moeller was arrested and transported to the Bremer County Jail.

The incident is still under investigation and officials say additional charges are likely.

