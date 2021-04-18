Hawkeyes fans return to Kinnick Stadium for the first time since November 2019

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeyes fans returned to Kinnick Stadium for the first time since November 2019 on Saturday.

The team held one of their two open spring practices. Masks were required, and fans and players took part in the Hawkeye Wave tradition.

Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz said he was happy to see the fans back at Kinnick.

“Great to have live people in the stands that provided a little bit of electricity for everybody think certainly were all hopeful its a sign were moving in the right direction right now as a country, it seems like things are getting a little bit better, not a lot, but that’s certainly a good indicator,” Ferentz said.

