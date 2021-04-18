Advertisement

Big changes come into the workweek

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ll flip the switch as we head into the workweek to cooler and more active weather.

A cold front begins its push across the state tonight. Some light scattered showers will be possible north of Highway 20 overnight as it does. Look for the possibility of on/off rain showers on Monday with the possibility for snow mixing in overnight Monday into Tuesday, as temperatures cool to around freezing. The best chance for any accumulation will be along and south of Highway 30, though warm ground and near-surface temperatures will limit accumulations.

Look for a drier day Wednesday and a return to the 50s by Thursday.

