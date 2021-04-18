Another pleasant day to enjoy, before some big changes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect another pleasant day to wrap up the weekend, before things turn a bit messy early on in the workweek.

Temperatures today reach the low to mid 60s again under partly cloudy skies and relatively light westerly winds.

A cold front arrives on Monday, bringing a shower chance. Those showers could mix with some snowflakes Monday night into Tuesday, with minor accumulation possible south of Highway 30. However, anything that sticks will be minor, with low impacts on driving or your day in general. And, whatever sticks will melt in short order.

Highs stay in the 40s for a few days before a slow climb back toward the low 60s by the end of the 9 day forecast.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.