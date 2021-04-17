Advertisement

Sunny end to the weekend

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re lucking out with great outdoor weather this weekend, and we have another great one on the way for Sunday.

Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies again to wrap up the weekend and highs warming back into the upper 50s and low 60s. Early in the workweek, a passing cold front brings changes in the form of rain Monday into Tuesday and cooler temperatures. As temperatures dip into the low 30s early Tuesday morning, some snowflakes could even mix in for some.

Wednesday and Thursday look drier and partly cloudy but morning lows each of these days will again dip near or below freezing.

