Reynolds orders flags to remain at half-staff in remembrance of Indianapolis shooting victims

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to remain at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, April 20th in honor and remembrance of the eight people shot dead at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on April 15th.

Reynolds’ order is issued in conjunction with President Biden’s proclamation to lower all U.S. flags to half-staff for the same length of time.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are all encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.

