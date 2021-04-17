Preparing for Alliant Energy Powerhouse’s 24-hour COVID vaccine clinic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Alliant Energy Powerhouse will look very different on Saturday as it prepares to house a massive 24-hour vaccination clinic.

Roger Thompson, the owner of Reutzel Pharmacy, will be hosting the clinic with the help of the Linn County Department of Public Health. Collaborating with the health department and getting the 1,170 vaccines took about a week and a half.

“We just got word from the Governor that this is the first 24-hour vaccination clinic in Iowa,” says Thompson. “I couldn’t believe how many people signed up until I saw the numbers this morning.”

Though Thompson has given out 5000 doses through his eight pharmacies in eastern Iowa, he said this one would be his largest. He said there were still some availabilities for early morning openings.

“We have quite a few slots for the overnight between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM,” he said.

Anyone can try and sign up for these doses, but Thompson said there was a purpose in holding a 24-hour clinic.

“We figured we could reach more people and reach people who were not able to get slots or fit into our daily appointments,” he said.

