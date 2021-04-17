Over 2,000,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Iowa so far

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A little more than one in four Iowans have completed their vaccination course against the novel coronavirus, as the number of individuals newly tested for the virus showed an unusual lull.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 115 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total since Friday morning, which now stands at 359,260 people.

The first-time tests of 539 individuals were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest total in a reporting period since April 14, 2020. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 21.3%, somewhat higher than the previous day’s 18.6%. A total of 1,677,920 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

Eight more people who died with the virus were reported. The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is now 5,878.

233 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, a net increase of seven since the last report on Friday morning. 50 of those people are in intensive care units, showing no net change. 19 patients require the use of a ventilator, showing no net change. 57 people were newly-admitted to hospitals in the state during the 24-hour reporting period, the first time of more than 50 new patients since April 9.

A total of 2,005,757 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa so far, an increase of 34,914 since the same time on Friday. 851,762 people have completed their vaccination course, either through the two-shot vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an increase of 18,260. Iowa now ranks 16th in the United States in terms of the percentage of the population fully vaccinated, according to The New York Times.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.