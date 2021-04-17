Advertisement

One injured in Waterloo motorcycle accident on Friday night

(file graphic)
(file graphic)(Associated Press)
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was sent to the hospital after a motorcycle accident in Waterloo on Friday night.

At approximately 8:00 P.M., Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 3600 block of South Raymond Road for a report of an accident involving several motorcycles with an injured male at the scene.

A 30-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Allen Hospital in Waterloo for non-life-threatening injuries. He was later reported to be in stable condition a short time later.

Authorities say three men were riding together in the area and got separated. One of the riders attempted to make a U-turn at the crest of a hill in the area to go back and locate the other two males, according to a statement from officials.

They say the two riders behind crested the hill as the lead rider was still in the travel portion of the lane, and that all three riders lost control of their motorcycles, with the one rider sustaining injuries in the accident.

All of the vehicles were towed from the scene with damage.

Officials say the accident is still under investigation.

