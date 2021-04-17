Advertisement

Omaha woman dead inside submerged car in Iowa town

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CARTER LAKE, Iowa (AP) - Police in Omaha, Nebraska, have found the body of a woman inside a car that was submerged in a far western Iowa lake.

Police say officers patrolling the area found the submerged car in Carter Lake just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the car’s headlights and taillights were still on when the officers found it in the water.

The Omaha Fire Department was called to pull the car from the water, and the body of 22-year-old Nyahon Thuok of Omaha was found inside it.

Police are investigating to determine how the vehicle ended up in the lake.

