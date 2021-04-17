“It is very too close to home” Neighbors say they’re shocked after homicide in northeast Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police says the shooting happened around 9:30 pm on Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man in the driveway with several gunshot wounds. Officials say he died on the scene, around 10:00 pm on Thursday night.

Cameron Hines moved to 32nd Street NE, Cedar Rapids more than two years ago. It’s a busy street, with Center Point Road not even a block away.

“It’s really quiet, except for the traffic. Nothing like this has ever happened over here,” says Hines. He says he’s used to plenty of cars outside, but not this.

“Sitting in my kitchen with my friends playing board games, just heard gunshots that I thought were fireworks at first. That’s pretty much it. Got my friends down to the basement, didn’t know what to do,” says Hines.

Soon after, he says he looked out his front door, to see police cars lining the street.

Barb Koch lives down the street.

“I woke up at about 4:10 this morning to give my dog her meds. And I was in the kitchen and I could see lights over on the south side, and I could see them flashing,” says Koch.

She says she slept through most of the scene Thursday night, but woke up to an investigator’s business card in her front door.

“And every neighbor’s gotten it in this neighborhood,” says Koch, “This news is really devastating to me, in this neighborhood. It’s a scary thought.”

Police said, as of Friday, the incident appears to be targeted, with no arrests yet.

Koch says in a neighborhood she’s always felt safe in, “It is very too close to home. It’s very scary.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.