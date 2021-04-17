Advertisement

“It is very too close to home” Neighbors say they’re shocked after homicide in northeast Cedar Rapids

By Becky Phelps
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police says the shooting happened around 9:30 pm on Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man in the driveway with several gunshot wounds. Officials say he died on the scene, around 10:00 pm on Thursday night.

Cameron Hines moved to 32nd Street NE, Cedar Rapids more than two years ago. It’s a busy street, with Center Point Road not even a block away.

“It’s really quiet, except for the traffic. Nothing like this has ever happened over here,” says Hines. He says he’s used to plenty of cars outside, but not this.

“Sitting in my kitchen with my friends playing board games, just heard gunshots that I thought were fireworks at first. That’s pretty much it. Got my friends down to the basement, didn’t know what to do,” says Hines.

Soon after, he says he looked out his front door, to see police cars lining the street.

Barb Koch lives down the street.

“I woke up at about 4:10 this morning to give my dog her meds. And I was in the kitchen and I could see lights over on the south side, and I could see them flashing,” says Koch.

She says she slept through most of the scene Thursday night, but woke up to an investigator’s business card in her front door.

“And every neighbor’s gotten it in this neighborhood,” says Koch, “This news is really devastating to me, in this neighborhood. It’s a scary thought.”

Police said, as of Friday, the incident appears to be targeted, with no arrests yet.

Koch says in a neighborhood she’s always felt safe in, “It is very too close to home. It’s very scary.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the 1600 block of 33rd...
Cedar Rapids police investigating homicide on northeast side
Douglas Frederick Kay, 63, was arrested and facing charges after being accused of trying to...
Man accused of trying to entice Kennedy High School students into his car is arrested after chase with police
Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I on April 14, 2021, for...
Iowa man arrested by the F.B.I. for role in the January 6th insurrection
Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, during a standoff...
End of Watch – Sgt. Jim Smith
Amid a sexual incident investigation, the Union School District will pay teacher to go away
Amid a sexual incident investigation, the Union School District will pay teacher to go away

Latest News

A stack of COVID-19 vaccination record cards are shown at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation...
Over 2,000,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Iowa so far
The Alliant Energy Powerhouse was where the state's first 24-hour vaccination clinic was held...
24-hour COVID vaccination clinic begins at Alliant Energy Powerhouse
Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, center,...
American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station
Preparing for 24-hour vaccine clinic
Preparing for Alliant Energy Powerhouse’s 24-hour COVID vaccine clinic