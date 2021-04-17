Advertisement

Iowa State Patrol say they are grateful for the public’s support following the loss of Sgt. Jim Smith

Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol has issued the following statement of gratitude to the public for their support following the loss of Sgt. Jim Smith:

The Iowa State Patrol is honored and blessed to have served this great state with Sergeant Smith,” said Iowa State Patrol Colonel Nathan Fulk in the statement.

As our brother, he was strong in his faith, dedicated to his family and committed to public service and his community.

He loved protecting the people of Iowa, and he performed his job with a passion and compassion that touched countless lives.

This tremendous loss has impacted everyone in the Iowa State Patrol and the Department of Public Safety family.

We want to thank his community of Independence, the unified law enforcement community, Iowa COPS, first responders and citizens nationwide for the outpouring of support.

Though his watch has ended, we will never forget Sergeant Jim Smith’s service.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amid a sexual incident investigation, the Union School District will pay teacher to go away
Amid a sexual incident investigation, the Union School District will pay teacher to go away
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the 1600 block of 33rd...
Cedar Rapids police investigating homicide on northeast side
(FILE GRAPHIC)
Brazilian COVID-19 variant detected in Johnson County
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the 1600 block of 33rd...
UPDATE: Cedar Rapids Police investigating homocide on the northeast side
Angela Marxen was arrested Thursday, April 15, 2021.
LeClaire daycare provider facing murder charge in Feb. 2020 infant death

Latest News

Preparing for 24-hour vaccine clinic
Preparing for Alliant Energy Powerhouse’s 24-hour COVID vaccine clinic
Preparing for 24-hour vaccine clinic
Preparing for 24-hour vaccine clinic
Neighbors say they’re shocked after homicide in northeast Cedar Rapids
Neighbors say they’re shocked after homicide in northeast Cedar Rapids
Dubuque man pleads guilty to 2019 murder
Dubuque man pleads guilty to 2019 murder