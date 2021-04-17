Iowa State Patrol say they are grateful for the public’s support following the loss of Sgt. Jim Smith

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol has issued the following statement of gratitude to the public for their support following the loss of Sgt. Jim Smith:

“The Iowa State Patrol is honored and blessed to have served this great state with Sergeant Smith,” said Iowa State Patrol Colonel Nathan Fulk in the statement.

“As our brother, he was strong in his faith, dedicated to his family and committed to public service and his community.

He loved protecting the people of Iowa, and he performed his job with a passion and compassion that touched countless lives.

This tremendous loss has impacted everyone in the Iowa State Patrol and the Department of Public Safety family.

We want to thank his community of Independence, the unified law enforcement community, Iowa COPS, first responders and citizens nationwide for the outpouring of support.

Though his watch has ended, we will never forget Sergeant Jim Smith’s service.”

