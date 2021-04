Iowa officials investigating manure spills, fish kills

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa environmental officials are investigating two separate manure spills into state creeks that led to fish kills in both tributaries.



The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says in a news release that both spills occurred Wednesday.

The first saw hundreds of thousands of gallons of livestock manure spilled into Mud Creek in Lyons County in the northwestern corner of Iowa. The second saw about 10,000 gallons of manure spilled into Kossuth County’s Lotts Creek in north central Iowa.

Investigators reported finding a large number of dead fish at both sites.

