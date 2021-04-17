Advertisement

Iowa officials investigating manure spills, fish kills

(file graphic)
(file graphic)(source: Iowa DNR)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa environmental officials are investigating two separate manure spills into state creeks that led to fish kills in both tributaries.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says in a news release that both spills occurred Wednesday.

The first saw hundreds of thousands of gallons of livestock manure spilled into Mud Creek in Lyons County in the northwestern corner of Iowa. The second saw about 10,000 gallons of manure spilled into Kossuth County’s Lotts Creek in north central Iowa.

Investigators reported finding a large number of dead fish at both sites.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the 1600 block of 33rd...
Cedar Rapids police investigating homicide on northeast side
Douglas Frederick Kay, 63, was arrested and facing charges after being accused of trying to...
Man accused of trying to entice Kennedy High School students into his car is arrested after chase with police
Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I on April 14, 2021, for...
Iowa man arrested by the F.B.I. for role in the January 6th insurrection
Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, during a standoff...
End of Watch – Sgt. Jim Smith
Amid a sexual incident investigation, the Union School District will pay teacher to go away
Amid a sexual incident investigation, the Union School District will pay teacher to go away

Latest News

generic
Omaha woman dead inside submerged car in Iowa town
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Sioux City mans pleads guilty to smuggling gun silencers
94393560 - united states flag flying at a half-staff
Reynolds orders flags to remain at half-staff in remembrance of Indianapolis shooting victims
Neighbors say they’re shocked after homicide in northeast Cedar Rapids
“It is very too close to home” Neighbors say they’re shocked after homicide in northeast Cedar Rapids