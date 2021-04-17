Advertisement

Iowa man arrested by the F.B.I. for role in the January 6th insurrection

Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I on April 14, 2021, for...
Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I on April 14, 2021, for charges related to the January 6th insurrection in Washington D.C.
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
REDFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa man has been arrested by the F.B.I. for charges related to the riot at the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. on January 6th.

The F.B.I.’s Omaha Field Office arrested Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to a statement from the F.B.I., Young was one of three individuals indicted on charges related to their assault of Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone, as well as other crimes, committed during the breach.

Officials say Young is facing the following charges:

  • Civil disorder
  • Assault on an officer
  • Robbery
  • Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting
  • Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers
  • Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
  • Disorderly and disruptive conduct on restricted building or grounds
  • Impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds
  • Engaging in physical violence on restricted building or grounds
  • Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings
  • Acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings

Young is currently listed as in-custody at the Polk County Jail.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the case with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Southern District of Iowa.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov

