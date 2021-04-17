Hundreds come out to say goodbye to Sgt. Jim Smith

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of people packed the gym to say goodbye to Sgt. Jim Smith.

From laughs to tears, law officers in uniform along with family and community members in Independence were part of the ceremony and procession.

“Jim was a superhero,” said family friend Jane Reed. “He loved to be Batman. He liked to go after the bad guys, and he wasn’t afraid to tell you that.”

A 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, his service was an extension of his faith.

“He was a man of God. A man of faith, family,” said Reed. “Dedicated to his work and just an overall good guy.”

Sgt. Smith and his wife, Kathryn, have two children. Jane Reed taught their son in sixth grade.

“Zander, their son, lost his dad and his best friend,” she said.

There were certainly tears, and moments of levity, too.

“I did have to crack up hearing about his vice was chocolate milk,” said Matt Dickinson, who came from Ankeny to pay respects. “Kind of made me want to get some chocolate milk. It’s incredible to see everybody come together from all over to see this.”

A sea of support for Sgt. Smith.

“You can tell he touched a lot of hearts though,” said Dickinson. “Especially with all of the youth group. It was pretty cool seeing he played the drum. It was pretty interesting too. I actually didn’t know how old he was until the one guy said he looked 31 or 30 or whatever but he’s like 51.”

As Reed says her final goodbye to Sgt. Smith, she trusts they will meet again.

“As the family, you saw in their brochure, it said that when Jim got there, God said well done my faithful servant,” said Reed. “To me, if Jim saw me he’d say, well done. I beat you there.”

