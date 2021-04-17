Advertisement

High school associations implement “Family Week” for athletes

By Josh Christensen
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High school athletes already have busy schedules. Several play multiple sports and some also compete in AAU. So it doesn’t leave a whole lot of opportunity for some time off.

This week, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association implemented a new policy called “Family Week” during the summer, which will give athletes an 8-day period of rest.

“It’s something I’ve been in favor of for awhile now, just because the physical aspect of things and being in medicine,” said Benton Community softball head coach Eric Stenberg. “I see the toll on kids. These players tend to push themselves and they don’t have time to reset.”

“Last year we played in the state semi-finals,” said North Linn baseball head coach Travis Griffith. “We got knocked out on a Thursday and football camp starts on Monday.”

The new policy will take place from July 25- August 1. The state baseball tournament will still be played during that time period, but will be moved up next year. With the new policy, teams can’t hold any practices or weightlifting sessions on campus. Also, athletes can’t be on campus or have any contact with coaches.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy football head coach Brian White said that he implemented a similar policy for his players, who got two separate weeks off.

“We found that the kids had a little more pep in their step,” said White. “They had more energy. When you take something away from them that they really like, they’re really eager to get back to it.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amid a sexual incident investigation, the Union School District will pay teacher to go away
Amid a sexual incident investigation, the Union School District will pay teacher to go away
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the 1600 block of 33rd...
Cedar Rapids police investigating homicide on northeast side
(FILE GRAPHIC)
Brazilian COVID-19 variant detected in Johnson County
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the 1600 block of 33rd...
UPDATE: Cedar Rapids Police investigating homocide on the northeast side
Douglas Frederick Kay, 63, was arrested and facing charges after being accused of trying to...
Man accused of trying to entice Kennedy High School students into his car is arrested after chase with police

Latest News

Beckman stays undefeated on the year after beating Solon 2-1 on Friday.
Beckman tops Solon in Top-5 matchup
The two Iowa high school associations have implemented a "Family Week" for high school athletes...
High school athletes to receive time off in summer
Beckman stayed undefeated on the season after topping Solon 2-1 on Friday.
Beckman tops Solon in Top-5 matchup
Tickets for the Drake Relays high school events sold out in a matter of minutes this week.
Some parents may not get to see kids compete in Drake Relays after tickets sell out