High school associations implement “Family Week” for athletes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High school athletes already have busy schedules. Several play multiple sports and some also compete in AAU. So it doesn’t leave a whole lot of opportunity for some time off.

This week, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association implemented a new policy called “Family Week” during the summer, which will give athletes an 8-day period of rest.

“It’s something I’ve been in favor of for awhile now, just because the physical aspect of things and being in medicine,” said Benton Community softball head coach Eric Stenberg. “I see the toll on kids. These players tend to push themselves and they don’t have time to reset.”

“Last year we played in the state semi-finals,” said North Linn baseball head coach Travis Griffith. “We got knocked out on a Thursday and football camp starts on Monday.”

The new policy will take place from July 25- August 1. The state baseball tournament will still be played during that time period, but will be moved up next year. With the new policy, teams can’t hold any practices or weightlifting sessions on campus. Also, athletes can’t be on campus or have any contact with coaches.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy football head coach Brian White said that he implemented a similar policy for his players, who got two separate weeks off.

“We found that the kids had a little more pep in their step,” said White. “They had more energy. When you take something away from them that they really like, they’re really eager to get back to it.”

