Dubuque man pleads guilty to 2nd Degree Murder in 2019 death of East Dubuque woman
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GALENA, Ill. (KCRG) - A man charged in a 2019 murder in East Dubuque pled guilty on Friday.
As part of a plea agreement, Joseph Wright, 32, of Dubuque, pled guilty to a charge of 2nd Degree Murder for the shooting death of Jennifer L. Miller, 44, of East Dubuque, Illinois, on April 21, 2019.
Wright was initially facing a 1st Degree Murder charge.
A judge sentenced Wright to 17 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by two years of supervised release.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.