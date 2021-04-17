Advertisement

Dubuque man pleads guilty to 2nd Degree Murder in 2019 death of East Dubuque woman

Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GALENA, Ill. (KCRG) - A man charged in a 2019 murder in East Dubuque pled guilty on Friday.

As part of a plea agreement, Joseph Wright, 32, of Dubuque, pled guilty to a charge of 2nd Degree Murder for the shooting death of Jennifer L. Miller, 44, of East Dubuque, Illinois, on April 21, 2019.

Wright was initially facing a 1st Degree Murder charge.

A judge sentenced Wright to 17 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by two years of supervised release.

Joseph Wright, 32, of Dubuque, pled guilty to 2nd Degree Murder for the April 2019 shooting death of Jennifer Miller, 44, of East Dubuque.(Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office)

