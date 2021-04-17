Advertisement

Cool, quiet, and mostly cloudy for Saturday

By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few early morning showers are possible in the far south, otherwise dry conditions and mostly cloudy skies will be found during Saturday.

Temperatures for the day will still wind up being decent in the upper 50s, with a bit of a northerly breeze.

A bit more sunshine is possible on Sunday, though clouds redevelop as the day wears on. Highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

A chance of showers arrives later on Monday, which could mix or change to snow Monday night into Tuesday. The area more favored to see this activity will be south of Highway 20, and there is still some uncertainty in the evolution of this system. We’ll be watching closely, however.

Highs well below normal for midweek will be replaced by a warmup toward the end of it.

