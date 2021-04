SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Beckman edged Solon 2-1 on Friday afternoon in a Top-5 boys’ soccer matchup. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime. The eventual game-winning goal for the Blazers came from Bryce Bookholer.

With the victory, Beckman stays undefeated on the year at 5-0, while Solon falls to 5-2 overall.

