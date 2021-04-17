Advertisement

24-hour COVID vaccination clinic begins at Alliant Energy Powerhouse

The Alliant Energy Powerhouse was where the state's first 24-hour vaccination clinic was held Saturday morning.
The Alliant Energy Powerhouse was where the state's first 24-hour vaccination clinic was held Saturday morning.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A little more than 1,000 people are expected to be vaccinated Saturday, as Iowa’s first 24-hour vaccination clinic kicked off in the morning.

The clinic, which is a partnership between Linn County Public Health and Reutzel Pharmacy, began at 9 at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse. It goes through 9 am on Sunday. People there got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Heather Meador with Linn County Public Health says the purpose is accommodate people who may not have the easiest access to get the shot but says they are starting to see supply catch up with demand.

It’s not there yet, but it’s definitely much closer than it has been so were noticing that more individuals are able to find the vaccine at more locations,” said Meador. “So if people were holding off waiting for a vaccine because they were having difficulty finding a vaccine appointment, they may have an easier time now.”

Meador says they are taking some walk-ins, but people should call 319-892-6097 or visit the county’s website to schedule a shot. A follow-up clinic for the second dose will be on May 8th.

