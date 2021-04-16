Westbound lane of 1st Avenue to close in downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The westbound lane of 1st Avenue East will be closed between 3rd Street and 5th Street for crane operations starting at 9 a.m. Friday.

That’s the area in front of the Alliant Energy Power House (formerly the U.S. Cellular Center).

The city said the work is expected to take one day.

The work will not impact the eastbound lanes. A detour is posted for westbound traffic.

