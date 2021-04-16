Advertisement

Westbound lane of 1st Avenue to close in downtown Cedar Rapids

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The westbound lane of 1st Avenue East will be closed between 3rd Street and 5th Street for crane operations starting at 9 a.m. Friday.

That’s the area in front of the Alliant Energy Power House (formerly the U.S. Cellular Center).

The city said the work is expected to take one day.

The work will not impact the eastbound lanes. A detour is posted for westbound traffic.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amid a sexual incident investigation, the Union School District will pay teacher to go away
Amid a sexual incident investigation, the Union School District will pay teacher to go away
(FILE GRAPHIC)
Brazilian COVID-19 variant detected in Johnson County
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the 1600 block of 33rd...
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shooting on the northeast side
Angela Marxen was arrested Thursday, April 15, 2021.
LeClaire daycare provider facing murder charge in Feb. 2020 infant death
A "Back the Blue" bill in the Iowa statehouse will advance to the Senate for a final vote.
‘Back the Blue’ bill advances in Iowa statehouse

Latest News

Tickets for the Drake Relays high school events sold out in a matter of minutes this week.
Some parents may not get to see kids compete in Drake Relays after tickets sell out
Police are now saying a shooting that happened on the city’s northeast side killed one person...
Cedar Rapids police investigating homicide on northeast side
Dr. Anthony Fauci clashed with a Republican lawmaker on when to ease COVID-19 restrictions...
Dr. Fauci clashes with lawmaker on easing COVID-19 restrictions
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the 1600 block of 33rd...
Cedar Rapids police investigating homicide on northeast side