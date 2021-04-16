WATCH LIVE: End of Watch – Sgt. Jim Smith
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of people in Independence will say their final goodbye to a fallen Iowa State Trooper.
Sergeant Jim Smith will be laid to rest Friday morning. The city is covered in American flags as at tribute to Sergeant Smith.
Hundreds attended a public visitation Thursday for Sergeant Smith.
Iowans statewide share our grief in the loss of Sergeant Jim Smith #462. The Patrol and the family of Sergeant Smith...Posted by Iowa State Patrol on Monday, April 12, 2021
All flags in Iowa will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of Sergeant Jim Smith.
Governor Kim Reynolds said, “The thoughts are prayers of a grateful state are with everyone who knew and loved him.”
