WATCH LIVE: End of Watch – Sgt. Jim Smith

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of people in Independence will say their final goodbye to a fallen Iowa State Trooper.

Sergeant Jim Smith will be laid to rest Friday morning. The city is covered in American flags as at tribute to Sergeant Smith.

Hundreds attended a public visitation Thursday for Sergeant Smith.

Iowans statewide share our grief in the loss of Sergeant Jim Smith #462. The Patrol and the family of Sergeant Smith... Posted by Iowa State Patrol on Monday, April 12, 2021

All flags in Iowa will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of Sergeant Jim Smith.

Governor Kim Reynolds said, “The thoughts are prayers of a grateful state are with everyone who knew and loved him.”

