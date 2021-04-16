Some parents may not get to see kids compete in Drake Relays after tickets sell out

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Tickets for the Drake Relays high school events sold out in a matter of minutes this week, and some parents say they are upset they may not get to see their children compete.

Many received a message Thursday morning while trying to buy tickets to see their athlete compete at the relays.

To comply with COVID-19 regulations, only about 3,000 tickets were on sale for the event. Those tickets open up to season pass holders before the public.

Drake University said it’s standard for all their sporting events, but with that comes even fewer tickets for parents.

“I get the concern and the frustration because certainly there are those that feel like we should have offered Thursday tickets to the parents of high schoolers first,” Drake University Athletic Director Brian Hardin said.

“I feel like they should have at least accommodated family members of participants that qualified for Drake,” parent Kristyn Barber said. “And I feel as though that should have been considered in the planning of this event.”

This year’s relays are April 22-24.

