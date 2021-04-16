Sgt. Jim Smith remembered as a family man dedicated to his job and faith

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) -

Hundreds of family, friends, members of the community, and law enforcement and first responders from all over the state gathered to honor and remember Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith during his funeral at Independence Junior/Senior High School on Friday morning.

Sgt. Smith was killed in the line of duty on Friday, April 9th, after being shot by a suspect during a standoff in Grundy Center, Iowa.

“After meeting him, I was a bit confused. I was told he was 51, but he looked 35 and he acted like 5,” joked Pastor Paul Heppner, Interim Pastor for Jesup Bible Fellowship and a friend of Sgt. Smith’s. “I was also confused because he was this mixture of stern law officer and comedian. However, I was very clear about a few things: Jim loved superhero. More than that, he loved his family and he loved his job. But the most prominent characteristic was that Jim loved Jesus with all of his heart.”

“To this day, nobody has seen Batman and Jim in the same room,” said Pastor Heppner, reading from Sgt. Smith’s obituary.

Sgt. Smith’s fellow State Patrol officers talked about Smith’s hard work and dedication as a member of the Iowa State Patrol, calling Sgt. Smith a hero.

“He always wanted to be the number one man in the door,” said Colonel Nathan Fulk of the Iowa State Patrol during the service. “His priority was protecting his people. "

The funeral ended with a procession through town as Sgt. Smith was escorted to his final resting place.

Flags in Iowa will continue to fly at half-staff throughout the rest of the day.

Procession for Sgt. Jim Smith A procession of law enforcement will follow Sgt. Jim Smith's body to his final resting place. Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Friday, April 16, 2021

Thank you for your service, Sergeant Smith. Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Friday, April 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.