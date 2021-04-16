Sgt. Jim Smith known for his strong faith

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith was a devoted Christian and member of Jesup Bible Fellowship.

People who knew him said his faith defined him. He served on the Elder Board and would give sermons sometimes.

The church posted several videos of Sgt. Smith giving sermons, captioning one video saying “The Real Smith.”

He was a guest speaker at the church last month for Youth Sunday. His sermon challenged people to act their age according to how God sees us.

“You are created by God,” Smith said during the sermon. “You are a blessing from god. You are created by god. Before time began God created you and he had a plan for your life. You’re a blessing from God, not a burden. You’re not a burden to the family, you’re a blessing. My kids are not a burden, they’re a blessing.”

Martin Hubbard went to church with Sgt. Smith for more than a decade. He remembers Sgt. Smith for his dedication to his work, his strong faith, and the powerful sermons he gave at Jesup bible fellowship.

Knowing that Sgt. Smith was such a devoted Christian, puts him at peace.

“One of the things about being a Christian is that you know when the end comes here on earth that you’re going to be in a lot better place,” said Hubbard. “Reading revelations and what it’s gonna be like, it just blows your mind.”

Sgt. Smith was also a member of the praise team and played the drums. He studied the bible daily according to his obituary.

For those who want to honor Sgt. Smith, the family is asking that you consider making donations to the “Official Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Smith Memorial Fund” at Bank Iowa in Independence. His family plans to use the donations for a scholarship.

KCRG-TV9 will broadcast Sgt. Smith’s funeral live on Friday morning from Independence Community High School, located at 700 20th Avenue SW in Independence.

The public is welcome, but masks will be required

Coverage starts at 9:45 A.M. and will also be streamed on KCRG.com and the KCRG Facebook page.

