Security experts investigating Anamosa prison attack

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCCI) - Six security experts from out of state are in Anamosa to investigate the murder of two prison workers, according to a report by KCCI.

Corrections officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte were killed last month. The murder happened after two inmates attempted to escape, but were unsuccessful.

On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Corrections told KCCI that both internal and external investigators are looking into the incident.

The external investigation team includes six members from South Dakota and Minnesota.

In addition to reviewing the incident, they will also review the conditions of the facility and security policies and procedures. They will then make recommendations on how the facility can improve its policies and procedures.

