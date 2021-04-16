Advertisement

Multiple vehicles struck by gunfire in Cedar Rapids Thursday night, no one injured

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating a report of gunshots near 9th Street and A Avenue NW Thursday night.

Officials said the incident happened at around 10:42 p.m., and multiple vehicles were hit by the gunfire.

There were no injuries reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.

