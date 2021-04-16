Advertisement

More clouds than sunshine for the upcoming weekend.

By Joe Winters
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the weekend approaches our weather remains very consistent. One storm moves to our south tonight into Saturday morning. While we will all see clouds from this system only far southern Iowa could manage a few sprinkles or shower far south. Early next week a cold front moves in from the north bringing a shower chance that could include some rain and snow. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

