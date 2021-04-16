Advertisement

Mix of sun and clouds this afternoon

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Not a bad afternoon ahead, we should see a bit more sunshine this afternoon compared to the last couple of days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with light northeast winds.

A few more clouds may move in this evening and through the overnight hours as a system will pass just to the south of our area. This could bring a few sprinkles overnight and through Saturday, but overall dry air looks to dominate eastern Iowa and we will stay mostly dry.

Mostly cloudy for Saturday and partly cloudy for Sunday as highs stay in the 50s. A cold front moves through on Monday bringing a rain chance and gusty winds and will drop temperatures for a brief time next week. Have a great weekend!

