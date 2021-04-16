Advertisement

Man accused of trying to entice Kennedy High School students into his car is arrested after chase with police

Douglas Frederick Kay, 63, was arrested and facing charges after being accused of trying to entice students at Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids to get into his car, leading to a police chase on Friday, April 16, 2021.(Linn County Jail)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man accused of trying to entice students at Kennedy High School to get into his car has been arrested after being chased by police on Friday

Douglas Frederick Kay, 63, was arrested and charged with Eluding, Speeding, and two counts of Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device.

At 10:32 A.M., authorities say the School Resource Officer at Kennedy High School was alerted by students of a suspicious person in the south parking lot who was allegedly approaching students in the parking lot and offering them money to get into his car.

When the School Resource Officer went to the parking lot to speak with Kay, officials say he took off at a high rate of speed.

The officer pursued Kay along 42nd Street NE and through several northeast side neighborhoods until the pursuit stopped at a dead-end in the 2200 block of Shady Oaks Court NE.

Kay was taken to the Linn County Correctional Center.

Court records show he has convictions for 2nd Degree sexual abuse in 1996, forgery in 2004, OWI in 1994, 2006 and 2011, 5th Degree Theft in 2017, 2019 and 2020, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in 2002.

Authorities say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

