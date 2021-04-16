Lisbon hosts first ever track & field meet

LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Lisbon Lions hosted their first ever track & field meet in program history on Thursday evening. The program, which won boys state titles in 2015, 2016, and 2017, hadn’t had a track at the high school until this fall.

“Really exciting, couldn’t barely sleep last night, just excited for all the kids on my team and all the kids that are here competing,” said Lisbon head coach Casey Baxa.

“Its a long time coming, the kids deserve this, the community deserves this, there’s been a lot of hard work from a lot of people that have gone into this, and its just exciting to see it get off the ground and running.”

