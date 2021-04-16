Iowa reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 468 more cases Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported 13 additional COVID-19 related deaths and 468 more cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 359,145 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,870 people have died with the virus.

The state reported a total of 2,513 individuals were tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,677,381 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 18.6 percent.

The state reported 226 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 43 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 50 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 19 on ventilators.

A total of 833,502 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Friday morning. As of 10:30 a.m. the state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 1,970,843 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

