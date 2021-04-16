Advertisement

Iowa physician: reaching COVID-19 herd immunity may be difficult

Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa physician says despite rising vaccination levels it will be difficult for the population to reach herd immunity from COVID-19.

Herd Immunity is the point when so many people develop immunity that community spread essentially stops.

Doctor Yogesh Shah says between 60-70 percent of the population will likely have to develop antibodies to reach this point.

Shah says it’s hard to guess what Iowa’s current level of herd immunity is because it’s not clear just how many people have natural immunity to the virus.

He says along with vaccination - mitigation efforts are important.

“The shorter time we give this virus to mutate, good for us,” Shah said. “Good for the community. Good for the world.”

Shah said masks, social distancing, and vaccinations have significantly decreased serious illness and death with the virus.

