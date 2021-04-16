Advertisement

Dubuque launches program to let residents share their home surveillance systems with police

Police on the scene of an active investigation in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard during the...
Police on the scene of an active investigation in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard during the early evening hours of July 2, 2020 (file photo).(KCRG)
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Police Department has launched a program to allow residents to share their home surveillance systems with police.

“Secure Dubuque” is a community partnership program that will let residents register and share personal surveillance systems, including security and doorbell cameras, with the police department.

In the event a crime, footage from the system can be shared with police and help with investigations. 

After registering a system, the resident’s contact information and system details will be added to a database maintained by the police department. 

The police department will not have direct access to any video recordings and information contained within the registration database is not available to the public.

If criminal activity occurs in an area, the police department will assess if a residential surveillance system may have picked something up on video and they may contact the resident for assistance. Residents reserve the right to decline access to their surveillance system at any time. 

For additional information and to register a system, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/securedubuque or call the Dubuque Police Department at 563-589-4410.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Army father surprised daughter at Track meet
After a year apart, Army dad surprises daughter at track meet
(Source: Gray News)
Marion teen arrested after stabbing sibling Tuesday night
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Dr. Fauci says Americans who’ve received J&J COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be anxious
FILE - In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and...
Iowa Dept. of Human Services director explains decision to decline migrant children
Barbara Wilson, Ph.D., the executive vice president and vice president for Academic Affairs for...
Board of Regents names second finalist for next president of University of Iowa

Latest News

(file graphic)
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shooting on the northeast side
(file photo)
Iowa DNR says the pandemic spawned more interest in fishing
The Substance Abuse Services Center reported over 800 admissions to a hospital due to excessive...
Dubuque County experts reporting noticeable increase in alcohol consumption since pandemic began
Friends of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith remember him as a devoted Christian.
Sgt. Jim Smith known for his strong faith