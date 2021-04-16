Dubuque launches program to let residents share their home surveillance systems with police

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Police Department has launched a program to allow residents to share their home surveillance systems with police.

“Secure Dubuque” is a community partnership program that will let residents register and share personal surveillance systems, including security and doorbell cameras, with the police department.

In the event a crime, footage from the system can be shared with police and help with investigations.

After registering a system, the resident’s contact information and system details will be added to a database maintained by the police department.

The police department will not have direct access to any video recordings and information contained within the registration database is not available to the public.

If criminal activity occurs in an area, the police department will assess if a residential surveillance system may have picked something up on video and they may contact the resident for assistance. Residents reserve the right to decline access to their surveillance system at any time.

For additional information and to register a system, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/securedubuque or call the Dubuque Police Department at 563-589-4410.

